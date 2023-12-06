Five Iron Golf tees off first Indiana location

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Five Iron Golf hopes to bring a different way to tee off in downtown Indianapolis.

The golfing simulator chain on Wednesday opened its first location in Indiana. The venue comes with 12 bays that players can use as a driving range or a virtual golf course, or to play minigames.

General Manager Scott Schmelzer says the business hopes to appeal to families and corporate crowds, not just golf lovers. “This can be for kids. This can be for beginners who really don’t want to play golf. A lot of corporate event partners, they’ll set up one of the bays or two of the bays during an event up here in the upstairs space with games and maybe the other two with some of our golf tools.”

Visitors can also shop for new gear and take lessons from golf professionals. Other amenities include locker rooms, a bar, and food service.

For golfers looking for a bit more competition in the off-season, the franchise offers leagues with prizes like a trip to the Dominican Republic.

Schmelzer says the shot analysis tool can help golfers from all skill levels. “You’ll really get all the data points on your swing and your shot here. (If) you want to see your data, maybe self-critique a bit, try to improve certain data points that we have laid out for you.”

The company hopes to make golf more inclusive. Its aesthetic resembles a bar or bowling alley rather than a golf club.

“With the different games that you can play on the simulators and the variety on the menu, we do a little bit of everything,” Schmelzer said. “We (want) to be able to cater to everybody, the whole community…We’re really just trying to supplement golf.”

Five Iron Golf Indianapolis is located at 421 N Pennsylvania St. Golfers can make reservations on the company’s website. Hours are 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, 6 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m.-midnight Friday, and 8 a.m.-midnight Saturday.