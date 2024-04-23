GOAT tavern in Carmel plans reopening celebration
GOAT tavern in Carmel plans reopening celebration
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The GOAT, aka The Greatest of All Taverns, has reopened in Carmel, and it’s planning a celebration.
The tavern’s reopening ceremony, complete with bagpipers, will be at 12:30 p.m. May 4. Live music will run from 1-8 p.m. that Saturday.
The tavern previously closed during the COVID-19 pandemic after drawing attention for what neighbors and some city officials called improper operations.
The tavern is at 220 Second St. S.W. That’s in a residential area along the Monon Greenway trail in the Midtown area.
This story is from a script aired on WISH-TV.
Previous coverage
- Carmel says GOAT tavern must follow rule to close by 2 p.m. daily
- Owners of Carmel tavern go to court to seek reversal in ongoing zoning battle
- Carmel mayor caught on camera in crowded bar without mask
News release
“GOAT GRAND RE-OPENING SET FOR MAY 4 IN MIDTOWN
“CARMEL, IN – The GOAT, also known as The Greatest of All Taverns, is thrilled to announce its grand re-opening in Carmel. Located along the beautiful Monon Greenway in Midtown’s entertainment district, we are excited to welcome back our valued customers who have been eagerly awaiting this day. To celebrate this special occasion, we invite you to join us for a day-long party on Saturday, May 4.
“The GOAT Grand Re-Opening ceremony will kick off at 12:30 p.m. with an official ribbon cutting and traditional bag-pipers. Following that, we will have live music starting at 1 p.m. and continuing until 8 p.m. Throughout the day, we will also be offering food and drink specials, and the chance to meet and greet an adorable live goat.
“During our temporary closure, we took the opportunity to enhance our services, revamp our menu, and collaborate with the City resolving any issues that arose during the Covid pandemic a few years ago. We are grateful for the support we have received during our expansion and would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to all those who have stood by us.
“The GOAT is renowned for its stunning location, providing an idyllic setting for enjoying a delicious meal or a refreshing beverage. From our patio, you can observe the lively activities on the Monon Greenway, including walkers, joggers, bikers, and even adorable puppies. We are excited to introduce our new food and drink menu, featuring unique appetizers, delicious main dishes, and a robust selection of craft beers, distilled spirits, and craft cocktails.
“We are delighted to announce that the GOAT Grand Re-Opening event is free and open to the public. We can’t wait to welcome you back and serve you once again.
“Sláinte”
Kevin and Megan Paul