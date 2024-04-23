GOAT tavern in Carmel plans reopening celebration

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The GOAT, aka The Greatest of All Taverns, has reopened in Carmel, and it’s planning a celebration.

The tavern’s reopening ceremony, complete with bagpipers, will be at 12:30 p.m. May 4. Live music will run from 1-8 p.m. that Saturday.

The tavern previously closed during the COVID-19 pandemic after drawing attention for what neighbors and some city officials called improper operations.

The tavern is at 220 Second St. S.W. That’s in a residential area along the Monon Greenway trail in the Midtown area.

This story is from a script aired on WISH-TV.

Previous coverage

News release