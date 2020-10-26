Indianapolis offers grants to help with winter outdoor dining during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The government of Indianapolis is offering a grant to businesses to help them get outdoor dining set up for the winter months.

The city is offering to reimburse businesses up to $2,500 for items including heaters, outdoor seating capacity, canopies, or personal protective equipment.

Restaurants operators in October usually begin to bring in their outdoor seating for the season. With coronavirus capacity restrictions still in place in Marion County, some restaurants are trying to figure out how they can make their outdoor seating areas bearable for winter.

“I mean if we could keep it, it would be great. You know if we could keep it through the winter and keep it heated, keep it warm, keep people out there, it would be awesome. I do not foresee that happening,” said Stefan Burrows, general manager of World of Beer bar and kitchen.

Burrows says he doesn’t think it would be worth it logistically for his business to invest in the outdoor seating for winter. “How many people are actually going to sit out there? Even if you do get it all set up, are people going to sit out there in the dead of winter? Probably not.”

Slapfish Restaurant owner Mark Weghorst already has a tent set up with a heater and he shares them with the business next door.

“I was thinking about this day in August when it was 100 degrees out and what are we going to do when it gets cold, trying to figure that out, and we are still trying to figure that out,” Weghorst said.

Businesses that have a winter setup are paying from $1,000-$1,700 a month to rent tents. “It is pretty hard to find a tent. It is even harder to find a heater,” Weghorst said.

Restaurant owners are having to ask themselves if it is worth it to invest in the setup without knowing if it can with stand the winter conditions for a dining experience.

“We know that January, February, where there could be 3 or 4 feet of snow or more, and we are just going to be stuck with no patio seating and less people going out in general,” Burrows said.

“If it (the temperature) gets down to 20s or 30s, I don’t think really anybody is going to be eating outside,” Weghorst said.

In its news release, the city said the reimbursable grant funds can be used for purchases or rentals from July 1 through Nov. 20. Applicants must meet the following criteria:

For-profit independently operated restaurants and bars, and live entertainment venues that are subject to Marion County Food & Beverage Tax and were forced to shut down or operate at reduced capacity by state or local government as a direct result of a public health order.

Business must have a properly permitted permanent or temporary outdoor seating area, or, if unable to operate an outdoor area, business offers food delivery via a third party.

Located or headquartered in Marion County.

Established before Feb. 15.

The application process for the reimbursement will be open from Friday-Nov. 20.

