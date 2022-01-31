Business

Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

McDonald’s encouraging menu hacks

McDonald’s says it’s hacking its own menu.

It’s going to take some of the mashups that customers have been doing for years and offer them on the menu.

Beginning today, you can order the Hash Brown McMuffin, Crunchy Double, Surf + Turf and The Land, Air & Sea burger. The Hash Brown McMuffin is something many of us are already doing, namely sticking a hash brown into an Egg McMuffin sandwich.

Gas prices still rising

The average price of gas in the U.S. continued to rise slightly again this week for the fifth consecutive week and gas analysts predict more substantial increases to come in the next three to five weeks.

The average price of regular unleaded gas in Indiana is $3.25 a gallon, according to AAA.

Oil prices

Chevron’s CEO says $100 oil is possible.

The executive made the statement after reporting earnings.

Oil this morning is around $87 a barrel.

Spotify responds to Rogan controversy

Spotify responded to controversy over its podcaster Joe Rogan, shared its content rules as more artists joined Neil Young in speaking out against Rogan and his interviews with doctors who are skeptical of the COVDI-19 vaccine.

Joni Mitchell and other artists have threatened to take their music off the streaming site over the weekend.

Spotify said it would work harder to provide more balanced information on vaccines from the medical community.

Rogan also made some comments saying his show is freewheeling and not scripted and that the doctors he’s had on who are skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccine deserve to be heard.