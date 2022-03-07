Business

Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here's a look at Monday's business headlines with Joya Dass.

Largest cruise ship in the world sets sail

The Wonder of the Seas cruise ship weighs in at a 236,000 tons and is fitted out with 19 swimming pools, 20 restaurants, 11 bars, an ice rink, casino and even its own Central Park.

The Royal Caribbean liner set out on her maiden seven-day voyage Friday from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, heading to the Caribbean.

Electric vehicle stocks rising with gas prices

Electric vehicle stocks, like Tesla, have been rising as gas prices increase.

But the gains have been muted as investors are still worried about the Federal Reserve raising interest rates.

Domino’s struggling to find delivery drivers

Domino’s Pizza is having a hard time finding delivery drivers and it’s hurting sales.

Domino’s Pizza is taking steps to overcome the challenges, such as putting a system in place to fold boxes that will keep drivers in their cars.

Disney+ launching new plan with ads

Disney said that it will launch a less expensive subscription plan for streaming service Disney+, which will include advertising.

While Disney did not say how much the new plan will cost, the current Disney+ plan without ads costs $7.99 a month.

Wordle players looking online for answers

A growing number of people have been looking online for answers to the popular five-letter word guessing game – possibly to avoid putting a stop to a winning streak.

According to a recent study by Wordfinderx, more and more people are turning to the internet for help solving their daily Wordle puzzle.

Players have complained that Wordle has become more difficult to solve since it was acquired by the New York Times.