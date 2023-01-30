Business

Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Amazon to start charging users a fee for some grocery orders

Amazon will start charging fees to online shoppers for grocery orders of less than $150, underscoring the challenging economics of getting food to shoppers’ doorsteps.

The new fees, which take effect on Feb. 28, coincide with the company’s efforts to cut costs and adjust to slower growth in online shopping.

United Airlines bringing back popular perk

United Airlines will bring back a perk not seen since 2019.

The popular “United Premier Program” allows fliers access to economy plus seating, upgrades, waived fees, priority access, eligibility for upgrades, and free checked bags.

Those who qualified for premier status in 2022 can now also request a United Premier luggage tag on their MileagePlus account that can help them access preferential treatment while flying.

Waffle House not raising prices — yet

Eggs, which are Waffle Hosue’s No. 1 seller, have more than doubled in price in the past year, but the chain says it won’t be raising its prices — not yet, anyway.

Waffle House, which has 24 locations in Indiana, says it may have to increase prices in the future.

Waffle House sold nearly 300 million eggs in 2022.

Target to introduce new clothing line

Target is bringing a new designer brand to its stores.

It’s launching a second collective with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, a stylist and fashion editor based out of New York whose unique looks feature a combination of abstract prints, textures, and bright, bold colors.

The collection, which launches this month, includes dresses, skirts, outerwear, pants, and matching outfit sets. Prices range from $10 to $50.

White remains world’s No. 1 car color

As it has been for the last several years, white is still the world’s most popular car color, according to research compiled by BASF Coatings.

White coated 39% of noncommercial vehicles made in 2022 and remains the frontrunner because of its “classic, timeless beauty, and high resale value,” BASF says.

Black and gray were the next most popular colors. Brighter “chromatic” colors such as blue, red, green, and yellow accounted for less than 20% of total vehicles purchased; among those hues, blue was the most popular choice.