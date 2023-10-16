Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Airlines face strikes

Southwest, United, Alaska, and American Airlines are facing strikes. While some hurdles remain, all four airlines are negotiating with flight attendants and one union says a holiday strike is on the table.

Walmart’s bid to cut shoplifting leads to surge in hostile customers

Walmart’s bid to cut shoplifting at self-checkout counters has led to a surge in “hostile” encounters with customers. Employees with handheld devices that track purchases at self-checkout registers can pick up on shoplifting, but workers say they aren’t properly trained to handle potential thieves.

Average employee spends 10+ hours on emails each week

The average employee spends 10 hours and 47 minutes a week drafting emails that few recipients read, according to new research. But only a third believe their emails are always read.

Boom in luxury goods ends

The boom in luxury goods is over as consumers pull back on their multiyear high-end spending spree.

Bank of America says card spending for luxury fashion has been on the decline for six quarters in a row, with luxury fashion spending down 16% year-over-year over the past quarter.

The S&P 500 closed lower Friday, but notched a second straight positive week. Markets were up even as oil prices rose and consumer sentiment fell.

Netflix to open themed houses

Netflix is planning to open two permanent retail locations in the U.S. by 2025. Bloomberg reports fans will be able to eat, drink, and shop at stores based on its most popular shows.