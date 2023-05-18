This new retailer coming to Edinburgh outlets won’t get a ‘chilly’ reception

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis-based mall operator Simon Property Group announced Thursday that the company will partner with retailer Five Below at nine properties, according to a press release.

Included in the list is Indiana Premium Outlets, the mall in Edinburgh.

The new stores will open beginning this spring and summer 2023 at Albertville Premium Outlets, Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets, Johnson Creek Premium Outlets, Gaffney Outlet Marketplace, Indiana Premium Outlets, Pismo Beach Premium Outlets and Pocono Premium Outlets.

In addition, Five Below is also opening at Great Mall, a Mills property, in Milpitas, California, and at Miller Hill Mall in Duluth, Minnesota, this year as well as undergoing a full remodel at Arundel Mills in Hanover, Maryland.

“Expansion to 3,500-plus stores is a key strategic pillar of our vision for growth, and our relationship with Simon is core to continuing our national expansion efforts. We look forward to our partnership with Simon and serving new communities and customers with our fun and value-based experience with the opening of each new store this spring and summer,” said George Hill, chief retail officer of Five Below, in the release.

“The expansion of our relationship with Five Below comes as a result of the success of the 21 stores that are currently in our Malls and Mills properties and is a natural extension of our commitment to growth,” said Paul Ajdaharian, senior vice president of leasing at Simon in the release.

No word on when the retailer of cool stuff for tweens, teens and beyond will be opening.