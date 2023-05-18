Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Drug shortages near all-time high

Drug shortages in the United States are near an all-time high and that’s leading to rationing.

A worrisome scarcity of cancer drugs, especially, has heightened concerns about the troubled generic drug industry. Other prescription drugs, like some used to treat ADHD, are also in short supply.

Congress and the White House are seeking ways to address widespread supply problems.

Uber launches family program to attract teens

Uber is launching a new family program aimed at attracting a new generation of users: teens.

Parents and caregivers will be able to set up family profiles that will allow them to link multiple Uber accounts, allowing them to pay for rides and deliveries. They will also be able to send kids between the ages of 13 and 17 an invitation to create an account that will be monitored in the family’s profiles.

Twitter to try to rehire some laid-off staff

Elon Musk says Twitter will try to rehire some of its laid-off staff, and that some of the people he fired “shouldn’t have been’ cut.”

Twitter’s workforce is about 90% smaller than when Musk first took over in October.

Amazon Prime to stream professional pickleball tournaments

Amazon Prime signed a multiyear deal with the Professional Pickleball Association to provide streaming coverage of four pickleball tournaments per year.

The coverage will kick off Thursday with a four-day tournament.

The PPA Tour’s 20-plus tournaments in 2023 can be seen across a variety of platforms.

Playsee: Over half of Gen Z uses social media as a search engine

Playsee’s new research shows 54% of Gen Z uses social media as their search engine as opposed to Google or Microsoft Bing.

The research highlights that Gen Z strongly prefers video results when searching social media — 54% of Gen Z respondents also said they look at video content when searching for reviews of products, recipes, and more.