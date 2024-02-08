Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

IU’s online MBA program named best of its kind

The online MBA program at Indiana University in Bloomington is at the top of a new list from the U.S. News and World Report.

The report ranked Purdue’s graduate engineering degree as the third best online program of its kind, while IUPUI’s online nursing program was ranked second among its peers.

Southwest announces spring break travel deals

If spring break travel is in the works, there’s a flight deal that can help put those plans into motion.

Southwest Airlines is offering flights for as low as $69, but only for a limited time.

The deal runs out at midnight.

Report: Apple developing foldable iPhone

The iPhone may soon be available as a flip phone.

Apple has developed at least two prototypes of its bestselling smartphone that folds like a clamshell, according to tech news site The Information.

The foldable version is reportedly in the early stages of development and wouldn’t be available until 2026 at the earliest.

European airline to begin weighing passengers

Finland’s flagship airline has announced that it will be weighing passengers as well as their luggage.

Finnair said the move, which will be done on a voluntary basis through May, is designed to improve balance calculations that will enhance flight safety.

No weighing is planned for U.S. airlines, but several domestic carriers including United, Spirit, Frontier, Hawaiian and American require customers who are unable to fit in a single seat to purchase another ticket.

Almost 3 in 5 actively dating Americans say dessert is a non-negotiable part of their dates.

The OnePoll and Hi-Chew survey found that, ideally, Valentine’s Day dates should begin with flowers or a gift or being picked up from their home by their date. As far as V-Day gifts are concerned, 30% of Gen Z says it would prefer sweet treats, compared to 24% of millennials.