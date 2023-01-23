Business

Tips for businesses during Mental Health Awareness month

January is Mental Health Awareness month, and this week’s “Running your business day to day” segment focuses on mental health in business.

Amy Hirt, Clinical Supervisor in Eskenazi Health’s Crisis Intervention unit, focuses on providing support and care plans for community members. She advocated for employers to keep an open line of communication so employees can discuss where they are mentally in any given moment.

She discussed the importance of having a safe space for employees to talk and efforts to destigmatize mental health issues. She advised employers to watch out for changes in employee behavior and be familiar with warning signs of mental health issues.

For more information and resources visit the Eskenazi Health website.