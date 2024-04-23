Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Take a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Trade jobs offer high pay without a degree

If you’re looking for a career that pays well, doesn’t require a college degree, and offers strong job security, you might want to consider a trade job.

Study: Homemakers would be earning up to $5,000 a month

Specialists from Beike Biotechnology, an international adult stem-cell laboratory, recently determined the monthly incomes that homemakers worldwide should be earning for all their hard work. The rates vary depending on cost of living, but the pay fell between $3,0000 – $5,000 a month.

Student loan interest rates spike

Anyone who needs to borrow from the U.S. government to cover college tuition this fall will likely face the highest borrowing costs for student loans in more than 15 years.

Home energy efficiency rebates up to $14,000

Rebates tied to home energy efficiency and created by the Inflation Reduction Act may start flowing to many consumers within months.

‘Star Wars’ fans can try blue milk for May 4

Trumoo, a farmer-owned brand from the dairy farmers of America, in collaboration with Lucasfilm, is releasing blue milk ahead of the commemorative holiday. Luke Skywalker can be seen drinking blue milk in “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.”