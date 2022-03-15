Business

Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Unemployment rate falling in most states

The unemployment rate fell in most states in January, including in 10 where the jobless rates fell to record lows, which includes Indiana.

While Utah and Nebraska tied for the lowest unemployment rates in the nation, Indiana wasn’t far behind.

Bureau of Labor statistics data says Indiana’s rate of 2.4% is the lowest since 1976.

COVID-19 test recall

A COVID-19 antigen test is being recalled after officials say it is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

ACON Laboratories says the test can’t be legally imported, distributed or used in the U.S.

The test is the Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 antigen rapid test.

Lyft joins Uber in adding subcharges

Lyft is joining Uber in adding subcharges to rides to help offset the cost of gas for drivers.

It said it will have more information about the fee later this week, but Uber is charging 45 or 55 cents more for a ride.

Netflix stock dropping

Netflix’s stock has now given up all its pandemic gains.

The company saw significant gains during 2020 and 2021 as consumers were stuck at home under lockdown restrictions. On Monday, the streaming service’s shares fell more than 2% to around $332.

The last time shares sold for around $332 was March 20, 2020, just as pandemic lockdowns were being put in place.