Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) —

Gas prices hit another national record

The national average for regular gasoline rose to a fresh record of $4.62 per gallon on Monday, according to AAA. That’s up by a penny from Sunday and 44 cents more expensive than a month ago.

Gas prices are up sharply from last Memorial Day, when they averaged $3.05 per gallon.

AAA says the current average price for gas in Indianapolis is $4.54.

Debate begins over 2023 farm bill

Debate has already started over the 2023 farm bill and both progressive and conservative activists told The Hill it will focus heavily on climate change and sustainability.

But outside a few key areas, the two groups have very different visions of sustainability.

Nearly 7K flights canceled over Memorial Day weekend

The Memorial Day holiday travel season brought a lot of frustration for travelers at the airport as many airlines delayed or canceled flights.

Nearly 7,000 flights were canceled due to weather, staffing issues or air traffic actions.

Delta air lines canceled the most flights among major U.S. Airlines.

Indy 500 drivers participate in opening bell

IndyCar will be visiting the NASDAQ today and Indy 500 winner, Marcus Ericsson will be here to ring the opening bell.