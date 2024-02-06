Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

U.S. healthcare bankruptcies soar

U.S. healthcare bankruptcies are soaring as costs mount.

There’s been close to a fivefold increase in large healthcare companies filing for Chapter 11 last year.

Healthcare companies had many costs in the past couple of years as procedures put off during the pandemic resumed and insurance didn’t always pay for them.

Social media companies sending more notifications

Social media companies are sending more notifications because people are posting and interacting less publicly on social media.

They have risen on nearly every major social media app since July 2023, according to data from the app-analytics firm measure protocol.

The Wall Street Journal reports Instagram saw the sharpest increase, with users getting 12 more notifications in January compared with the previous July.

Indiana’s average home value increases

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage hit 7 points 4% Monday, according to Mortgage News Daily.

With the all-important spring housing market closing in, rates are more important than ever, given high and still-rising home prices.

According to Zillow, in Indiana, the average home value is 233 thousand, up 3% in the past year.

Lilly quarterly earnings published

Lilly just reported its quarterly earnings. Analysts are looking for zepbound prescription numbers, that’s Lilly’s new weight loss drug.

Lilly is up more than 20% this year.

The S&P 500, Dow Industrials all retreated, led by the dow. Talk of delayed interest rate cuts and lackluster company earnings drove stocks lower.

Super Bowl superstitions: Game day food

Burgers, chicken wings, and hot dogs are considered the “good luck” game day foods – while deviled eggs and garlic bread are deemed bad omens.

A poll of 2,000 sports fans found 44% have food-focused superstitions when it comes to a big game, with 85% of those only ever eating or serving certain dishes on game day.

The study, commissioned by brioche brand St. Pierre and conducted by OnePoll, found that when it comes to wider superstitions, 79% will carry out strict rituals ahead of a game to help improve the chances of a good result.