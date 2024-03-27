Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

ZipRecruiter: Companies paying more for in-person work

American companies are paying as much as 36% more to workers who return to their desks five days a week.

ZipRecruiter says the average annual salary offered for fully in-office roles was $82,000 — a hefty increase from last year’s average paycheck of $59,000.

ZipRecruiter’s march 2024 data showed that around 33% of professional and business-service roles in the us are advertised as hybrid or remote.

Visa and MasterCard to reduce retailer fees

Visa and MasterCard are reducing the swipe fees that retailers pay.

Stores and the credit card companies have been suing each other for 20 years over this.

Lower swipe fees give retailers more flexibility to lower prices.

Dollar Tree to raise price cap to $7

Dollar Tree is seeing changes in consumer behavior.

The discounter announcing it will raise its price cap to as much as $7 on certain products.

It already started pushing boundaries with a 5-dollar price cap last June.

Some $7 products will include pet and personal care items and some food items–

Warby Parker to give away eclipse glasses

Warby Parker, the independent eyewear company, will be giving away eclipse glasses at its 240 stores across the country.

This is the second time the company has distributed eclipse-related eyewear as the company conducted a similar promotion in 2017.

McDonald’s to offer Krispy Kreme doughnuts

McDonald’s will offer Krispy Kreme doughnuts across the United States by the end of 2026, after a “successful test” at more than 160 of its restaurants in Kentucky and Indiana.

The stock soared as it will double the number of locations that Krispy Kreme donuts can be purchased.

A phased rollout will begin in the second half of this year, expanding to participating McDonald’s locations nationwide by 2026.