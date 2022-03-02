Business

Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Americans starting to receive tax refunds this week

The IRS says people should start receiving their refunds this week.

Refunds are averaging $3,536 for this year.

IRS expects all refunds to be issued within 21 days of filing the return this season.

Apple pulls all business out of Russia

Apple has stopped selling products in Russia and is pulling the apps for RT News and Sputnik News.

All exports to Russian sales channels were stopped last week.

The iPhone-maker has also limited Apple pay and is disabling live incidents and traffic status from Apple Maps in Ukraine.

Breakfast, digital sales lead to big year for Wendy’s

Wendy’s says breakfast and digital sales made 2021 a break through year for the company.

Wendy’s strategy of fresh fresh and higher quality bacon is paying off.

The fast food chain also unveiled a crispy panko fish sandwich.

City of Chicago, NASCAR discussing potential race

There is a chance of a NASCAR street circuit race on the horizon. Sports Business Journal reports the organization is currently locked in discussions with the city of Chicago for this. If all goes well, then such a race could kick off as early as the 2023 Cup Series season.

NASCAR wishes to compete in more urban areas as most tracks are in rural areas and city street racing could bring in a new audience.

AMC tests new pricing model with ‘The Batman’

AMC is charging more for “The Batman” tickets as it tests out a new pricing model.

Newly-released films could cost more than other films playing in the same theaters at the same time.

It is unclear how much more tickets will cost for new blockbuster releases.