Business

Wednesday's business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here's a look at Wednesday's business headlines with Jane King.

Moody’s Analytics warns of “slowcession”

Moody’s Analytics says a “slowcession” is more likely than a recession. That’s where growth grinds to a near-halt but a full economic downturn is narrowly avoided.

Last week, Goldman Sachs said it still believes the U.S. economy will avoid a recession.

Cheaper natural gas prices ahead

Milder weather forecasts for Europe and the U.S. over the next few weeks are expected to have a positive impact on natural gas prices.

More mild weather means cheaper natural gas prices. Natural gas is the most common way Americans heat their homes.

Despite storms and Christmas cold, the month of December was also warmer than normal.

Tesla facing fine for misleading customers

Tesla is facing a new $2.2 million fine for misleading consumers about the range of its vehicles in cold weather.

South Korea’s Fair Trade Commission says the electric vehicle maker exaggerated the driving ranges of its cars on a single charge and their fuel cost-effectiveness compared to gasoline vehicles as well as the performance of its superchargers.

Microsoft-owned gaming studio forms Microsoft’s first-ever U.S. union

Developers at a Microsoft-owned gaming studio voted to form the tech giant’s first-ever U.S. union.

Some 300 quality assurance workers at Microsoft’s Zenimax studios voted to unionize with the Communications Workers of America union.

Apple hiking battery replacement prices

According to Apple’s website, the owners of iPhones that came out before 2022 will see their battery replacement fees increase by $20 starting on March 1.

Currently, an iPhone 13 owner getting a new battery from Apple would pay $69. In March, the tech giant will charge $89.