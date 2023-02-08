Business

Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Biden upbeat on economic policies in State of the Union

President Biden was been upbeat on his economic policies in Tuesday night’s State of the Union address.

Biden called for increasing taxes on the wealthiest Americans.

He also continued his crusade against unnecessary “junk fees” from banks, airlines, cable companies, and other industries which add surprise costs to consumer bills.

Report: Americans becoming reluctant to big purchases

Consumers are becoming more cautious.

Analysts at Bankrate say they’re seeing ample evidence that Americans are becoming more reluctant to make certain purchases, especially for larger expenses and in acquiring physical goods.

Even with a pullback on big purchases, Americans are still using credit cards, with credit card balances recently hitting a record high.

Americans to eat more than 1 billion wings on Super Bowl weekend

Football fans are expected to consume 1.45 billion chicken wings on Sunday.

That’s enough to give four chicken wings to every man, woman, and child in the U.S

Chicken wings also won’t break the bank as prices have decreased from where they were one year ago.

Poll: New pet owners spend $1,000+ in first 6 months

New pet parents should be prepared to spend more than $500 in upfront costs when bringing home a new four-legged family member – and that’s just the start.

A survey by OnePoll on behalf of Healthy Paws Pet Insurance and Foundation found that the average respondent spent more than $1,1000 in the first six months of pet parenthood.