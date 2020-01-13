Home/Latest News, Local, News, Top Video/Colts to help 9-year-old in cancer fight

Top Video

Colts to help 9-year-old in cancer fight

Colts to help 9-year-old in cancer fight

Share

by: Katie Wisely
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Greenwood 9-year-old begins a new battle with cancer and the Indianapolis Colts will be by the third grader’s side the whole way.

The football team means a lot to Mason Garvey. He’s spent countless hours supporting the team and showing his love for the game.

Cornerback Kenny Moore and Garvey will FaceTime into his classroom to say hi to all of his friends.

Colts mascot Blue will be there helping with Bear in the Chair talks. This is a teacher-program provided by Riley Children’s Health. It focuses on the hospital’s chronically ill patients.

Teachers offer age-appropriate explanations of what is going on with the child’s body, offering ways to support Mason and his family. A bear is left behind in the third grader’s chair as a way for Mason to continue to be part of the classroom community.

Garvey’s disease has relapsed. It’s a soft tissue tumor formed from embryonic skeletal muscle tissue.

The 9-year-old has spent a lot of time with the Colts at training camp and announced last year’s draft picks.

Mason and Moore will be a the Riley oncology clinic at 9:30 a.m. to begin the day.

A full story will air on All Indiana.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE TOP VIDEO STORIES

Human trafficking impacts Hoosiers

by: Sierra HigniteSierra Hignite /

I

To someone who is not familiar with the signs of human trafficking, a victim could be mistaken for a prostitute or a runaway.
Read the Full Article

IMPD moving more officers into beats to lower crime rate

by: Richard EssexRichard Essex /

I

The tenth homicide of the year occurred on the northwest side of town in the 5900 block of Bastille Lane.
Read the Full Article

Colts player forms friendship with 9-year-old battling cancer for 2nd time

by: Randall NewsomeRandall Newsome /

I

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Mason Garvey is facing a battle […]
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Human trafficking impacts Hoosiers

Top Video /

IMPD moving more officers into beats to lower crime rate

News /

Colts player forms friendship with 9-year-old battling cancer for 2nd time

News /

Trump cheered loudly at college football title game

Politics /


 


LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.