Colts to help 9-year-old in cancer fight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Greenwood 9-year-old begins a new battle with cancer and the Indianapolis Colts will be by the third grader’s side the whole way.

The football team means a lot to Mason Garvey. He’s spent countless hours supporting the team and showing his love for the game.

Cornerback Kenny Moore and Garvey will FaceTime into his classroom to say hi to all of his friends.

Colts mascot Blue will be there helping with Bear in the Chair talks. This is a teacher-program provided by Riley Children’s Health. It focuses on the hospital’s chronically ill patients.

Teachers offer age-appropriate explanations of what is going on with the child’s body, offering ways to support Mason and his family. A bear is left behind in the third grader’s chair as a way for Mason to continue to be part of the classroom community.

Garvey’s disease has relapsed. It’s a soft tissue tumor formed from embryonic skeletal muscle tissue.

The 9-year-old has spent a lot of time with the Colts at training camp and announced last year’s draft picks.

Mason and Moore will be a the Riley oncology clinic at 9:30 a.m. to begin the day.

A full story will air on All Indiana.