2,500 free COVID-19 home tests kits available from Indianapolis Urban League

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Urban League is handing out 2,500 free COVID-19 home test kits during its food and meal distribution drive on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The league said it’s prepared to serve 500 families at 777 Indiana Avenue.

Families will also receive a case of Lysol disinfecting wipes.

There will also be 22,840 pounds of bread, meat, dairy and fresh produce during the 84th week of its drive-thru food and meal distribution.

According to the Indianapolis Urban League, it received a generous donation of COVID-19 home test kits to disburse in the community due to the higher transmissibility of the Omicron variant and low vaccination rates.

“Even in the extreme cold the Indianapolis Urban League strives to keep its clients and the community safe, fed, and informed as best illustrated today by our distribution of 2,500 COVID-19 home test kits. We appreciate the generosity of our partners and volunteers who help us serve our community,” said President and CEO Tony Mason.

The free home tests kits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.