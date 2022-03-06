Coronavirus

COVID vaccination clinic set for Tuesday in Indianapolis

A seven year old child receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine for 5-11 year old kids at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut on November 2, 2021. - An expert panel unanimously recommended Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid vaccine for five- to 11-year-olds on November 2, the penultimate step in the process that will allow injections in young children to begin this week in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the top US public health agency, was expected to endorse that recommendation later in the day. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Coronavirus may be waning, but there is still an opportunity to get vaccinated against the disease.

CareSource and the Indiana Immunization Coalition will host a free COVID vaccine clinic on Tuesday, March 8, at The Villages of Indiana (3833 North Meridian Street).

The clinic will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended vaccines will be available.

“CareSource knows the importance of meeting people where they are for their health care,” Steve Smitherman, president of CareSource Indiana, said. “We’re proud to work with strong, community-based organizations to increase our state’s vaccination rates and protect more Hoosiers.”