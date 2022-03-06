COVID vaccination clinic set for Tuesday in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Coronavirus may be waning, but there is still an opportunity to get vaccinated against the disease.
CareSource and the Indiana Immunization Coalition will host a free COVID vaccine clinic on Tuesday, March 8, at The Villages of Indiana (3833 North Meridian Street).
The clinic will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended vaccines will be available.
“CareSource knows the importance of meeting people where they are for their health care,” Steve Smitherman, president of CareSource Indiana, said. “We’re proud to work with strong, community-based organizations to increase our state’s vaccination rates and protect more Hoosiers.”