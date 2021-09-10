Coronavirus

Holcomb responds to vaccine mandate: ‘Announcement from President Biden is a bridge too far’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced a coronavirus vaccine mandate.

Biden’s mandate makes the vaccine mandatory for all businesses with 100 or more employees or their employees will be required to be tested once a week. Companies found in violation of the mandate could face thousands of dollars in fines.

Additionally, Biden signed an executive order requiring all government employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. However, government employees do not have the option of weekly testing.

The mandate could apply to as many as 100 million Americans.

The newly-announced mandate from Biden is taking things too far, according to Governor Eric Holcomb.

On Friday, Holcomb released the following statement in response to Biden’s mandate: