Coronavirus

Indiana reports 4,440 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Friday released new COVID-19 data.

The data was collected through Thursday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The department says 4,440 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week.

Also in the previous week, a total of 11 Hoosiers died, and one probable death was recorded. The state has recorded 23,556 deaths and 1,049 probable deaths for “All Time” from the coronavirus.

The “All Time” count for Indiana shows 1,914,351 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and a total of 20,949,349 tests have been administered.

The state says 587 Hoosiers were hospitalized Thursday with COVID-19.

IDOH says 10,0879,440 vaccine doses have been given through Thursday in Indiana.

A total of 3,825,965 Hoosiers were fully vaccinated through Thursday. That’s about 55% of the total population.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,710,413 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 611,295,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,524,000 deaths.

