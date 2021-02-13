Indiana State Teachers Association wants health officials to follow new CDC guidelines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Teachers Association said state health officials need to tighten classroom quarantine and contact tracing to match federal guidelines.

Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control shared a list of conditions for reopening schools.

The CDC shared several other measures that officials said need to be forcefully put into place, adding there is strong evidence schools can reopen safely if they are followed.

Some of those are hand washing, disinfecting, diagnostic testing, contact tracing and mask-wearing.

ISTA president Keith Gambill said the guidelines confirm teachers’ positions from the beginning.

“That is, we need to be strong on distance and being safe in the schools and holding true to quarantine,” Gambill said.

Part of the new federal guidelines also said that vaccinating teachers should not be seen as a condition to reopen schools.

Gambill said that was not as concerning since most students and teachers in Indiana are already back at school with in-person learning options.

The CDC also stresses only reopening when community spread is low. The agency created a new color-coded chart to help determine if its safe.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Feb. 10, 2021, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.