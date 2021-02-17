ISDH: 933 new COVID-19 cases; 20 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 933 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on Feb. 16.

A total of 651,453 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 20 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred from Dec. 12 to Feb. 16.

A total of 11,825 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 425 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 11.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.7%.

There are currently 955 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 7,624,956 tests have been administered to 3,062,008 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 834,478 Hoosiers have received the first of two doses of their vaccinations, and 356,204 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 425,141 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 109,627,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 61,687,000 recoveries and more than 2,422,000 deaths.

