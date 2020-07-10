ISDH: Nearly 750 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 748 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths.

The new COVID-19 cases are from July 9 and the new deaths are from between July 3 and July 9.

In total, there are 50,300 COVID-19 cases and 2,555 deaths related to the virus in Indiana.

According to the department, there have been 550,562 tests administered in the state.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 12,294,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,761,000 recoveries and more than 555,000 deaths.

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on July 6, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.