Rudy Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus, President Trump says

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: Rudy Giuliani holds up a mail-in ballot as he speaks to the press about various lawsuits related to the 2020 election, inside the Republican National Committee headquarters on November 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump, who has not been seen publicly in several days, continues to push baseless claims about election fraud and dispute the results of the 2020 United States presidential election. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney to President Donald Trump, has tested positive for COVID-19, Trump announced.

“Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Trump wrote Sunday on Twitter.

CNN has reached out to Giuliani for comment.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

