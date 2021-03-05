They’re on it: Agencies help with vaccinations at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — From IndyCar to immunizations, Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles wants Hoosiers to be prepared for what to expect when they get vaccinated at the track.

Boles shared a video on Twitter explaining how the process would work.

“Listen Indiana, this is our shot. We’re gonna take care of it here at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” Boles said in the video.

He reminded people they can only come to the clinic if they’re registered and went on to say they should arrive no earlier or later than within 10 minutes of their scheduled appointment.

From Friday to Sunday, tens of thousands of cars will drive in and out of IMS, they’ll take 16th Street and go through the infield to get vaccinated in the garages. All the vaccination times are filled.

From there, they’ll wait the recommended 15 minutes in a parking lot nearby.

If any part of the day feels overwhelming, just look for something familiar, said Mike Bates, IMS director of safety and security. “You’ll see the Yellow Shirts (security personnel) out here which is kind of common sight out here.”

He said members of the National Guard, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan and Speedway police departments, and staffers from the Marion County Public Health Department will pitch in.

“They’re there to help with the traffic portion of it, to help get people checked in and direct people in the right direction, but it is a really good setup with two lanes and multiple garages being utilized,” Bates said.

When you get to the track, you should have your ID ready and your sleeves rolled up. Gov. Eric Holcomb will be among the Hoosiers getting vaccinated Friday at IMS.

The clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through March 3, 2021, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.