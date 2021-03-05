Hoosiers flock to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for ‘greatest spectacle in vaccination’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Friday joined several prominent leaders and thousands of Hoosiers to get COVID-19 shots in a drive-thru, mass-vaccination site as it opened at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Holcomb joked, “It’s going to be forever known as the greatest spectacle in vaccination.”

By Monday, 16,800 Hoosiers are expected to receive the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. By late afternoon Friday, nearly 2,600 had been vaccinated.

The mass-vaccination site at IMS is the first of four scheduled in Indiana in what the governor said a major boost to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Rep. Andre Carson, a Democrat from Indianapolis, was among people who got their shots. “This vaccination is safe and effective, and I want to encourage every Hoosier to take it when it’s available to you.”

State Rep. Robin Shackleford, a Democrat from Indianapolis who is chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, said, “I know there (are) concerns about how quickly the vaccine came about, our history when it comes to getting vaccinations, and feeling like guinea pigs. But, I want you to ensure sure that we feel this vaccine is safe. We wouldn’t be out here unless we thought it was safe.”

She added, “We don’t want you sitting at home wondering, ‘Should I get it? Should I not get it?’ The answer is ‘yes,’ you need to get it and we encourage you to get it.”

State Sen. Greg Taylor, a Democrat from Indianapolis, said, “I want to continue to encourage all communities, communities of color, to go out and get vaccinated.”

State data shows only 4.7% of the first-dose vaccinations have gone into the arms of Black and African-American Hoosiers, while 2.2% of first-dose vaccinations are in the arms of Hispanic and Latino Hoosiers.



The state is working with communities statewide to train trusted people, “maybe at the Latino community center, or maybe a the African-American church, maybe at the Burmese community center,” . Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said Friday. “We’re training them with the same words about what we use to talk about efficacy, to talk about safety, to talk about side effects and training them how to sign people up for this vaccine.”

The IMS effort will end at 10 p.m. Monday. If you’re eligible to get a shot, call 211 or visit ourshot.in.gov to get started. Use ZIP code 46222 to register for the IMS location.

