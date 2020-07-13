West Lafayette mayor signs public mask mandate

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The city of West Lafayette announced it will require people to wear face covering in public effective immediately, according to an executive order signed by Mayor John Dennis.

The order states everyone must wear a face covering inside all public buildings, on public transportation and in outdoor situations where social distancing can’t happen.

The city said anyone who is exempt under the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people under six years old, people alone in an office and public safety employees are among those not required to wear a mask.

The order also said students and staff in schools and universities won’t have to wear masks.

The city said violators could face a $100 fine for the first offense and a $250 fine for each subsequent offense.

Dennis, a Republican, has been mayor of West Lafayette since 2008.

