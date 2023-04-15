Search
1 dead, 1 critical after double shooting

(WISH Photo)
by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say one is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting early Saturday morning.

Police responded to IU Health University Hospital on report of a person shot around 3:30 a.m. Saturday and located two individuals with gunshot wounds.

One person was later pronounced dead by hospital staff. The other is considered to be in critical condition.

Investigators believe the shooting may have occurred at the intersection of West 38th Street and Lafayette Road and are working to locate the crime scene.

The individuals have not been identified at this time. No further information has been provided.

