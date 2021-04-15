Crime Watch 8

1 dies after found shot in residential area on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after being found shot Wednesday night on the east side, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent to a report of shots fired at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Tuxedo Street. That’s in a residential area south of East 10th Street between North Rural Street and North Sherman Drive.

The victim was initially said to be in critical condition, but police later reported the person died.

It was not immediately known if the area was considered to be safe.

No additional information about the victim, a possible suspect, or the circumstances that led to the person’s death were immediately available.