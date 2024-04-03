1 fatally shot at home on LaSalle Street on Indy’s near east side

Search
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say they found a person fatally shot inside a home on the near east side early Wednesday morning.

Online police reports show that Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to a home in the 800 block of North LaSalle Street around 6:28 a.m. to investigate a possible person shot.

When they arrived, they found the person with a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were gathering more information on the incident. They did not provide any information on suspects, but say they are speaking with witnesses on the scene.

News 8 has a crew at the scene.

