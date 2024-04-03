Police: Person shot on Indy’s east side near Emerson Avenue

Indianapolis police say a person was shot and injured in an industrial area near an auto shop on Indy's east side. (WISH Photo/Zach George)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found shot near an auto shop on Indianapolis’ east side near Emerson Avenue and Interstate 70, police say.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were called to the 5200 block of East 24th Street around 5:51 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a person shot. That’s in an industrial area with a few businesses and residences on the east side.

When they arrived, they located a person suffering a gunshot wound. Police at the scene told News 8 that the victim was being taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers said the person was “awake and breathing” at last check.

Aggravated assault detectives were working to get more information.