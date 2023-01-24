Crime Watch 8

Injured 10-year-old, his family speak about shooting of their home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family on Monday was searching for answers after their home was violated Saturday night when someone opened fire into the back of it and a bullet went through a window striking a 10-year-old boy in the leg.

“Jamaurion” was playing in his mom’s room in the early morning hours when he was shot inside of his own home. His family declined to give the boy’s full name to News 8.

“When I was on the phone I heard a loud bang. I thought it was my brother but then something shot a second time and it hit me in my leg,” “Jamaurion” said.

When emergency personnel arrived he required a tourniquet because of how much he was bleeding. “It was scary because they tightened up this thing and I started crying,” “Jamaurion” said.

His mother said she believes God is the only reason her son is alive. “And I thank God my baby is alive.”

“Jamaurion” said he made it to his aunt’s room to ask for help before the pain of the gunshot and two broken bones set in. She was caring for the children while her sister was out of town and chooses to remain anonymous for this story.

“Probably not even 20 or 25 minutes (after the aunt checked on the boys), her son (“Jamaurion”) comes running down the hallway, both of them, saying he got shot, and my mom was, like, he was dreaming, when I said he wasn’t dreaming because I see blood,” the aunt said.

The young boy’s mom was in Nashville, Tennessee, at the time; she had to race back to Indianapolis to be with her son at Riley Hospital for Children.

“I just broke down crying. I didn’t know what to do. I just panicked. I didn’t know what to do at all,” said Joannie Dugan, the mother of “Jamaurion.” “I just told my fiancé, ‘Hey I gotta go, I gotta go,’ and we made it back on the road and I made it here. I rushed to the hospital with him.”

The family does not know who did this. One neighbor, who fears retaliation and is staying anonymous, said she is shocked to see this family wrapped up in this tragedy.

“It’s kind of sad to see anything happen like that to any child, especially him. He’s not a bad child,” the neighbor said.

“Well, whoever did it, I hope they turn themselves in or come forward with it,” Dugan said.

“Jamaurion” has a long road to recovery ahead of him; he has to undergo therapy to start walking again.