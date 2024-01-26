2 arrested in connection with shooting death in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Two people have been arrested in a connection to the Wednesday night shooting death of a 38-year-old man, the Anderson Police Department said Friday.

Rishon Reeves-Linley died at an Anderson hospital after police found him Wednesday night around the 2000 block of Pearl Street. That’s a residential area located a few blocks east of Ascension St. Vincent Anderson hospital.

Police were sent just after 10:15 p.m. Wednesday to the 2000 block of Pearl Street on reports of gunshots. The initial report came from an audio detection device installed through the city to improve the police department’s ability to responded to calls of shots fired. The device sends alerts to patrolling officers once shots are detected. It notified police six minutes in advance of the first 911 call to dispatchers.

Witnesses in the residential area directed police to where they’d heard the shots. Officers a short time later found Reeves-Linley. He’d initially been described in a police report as 30 years old, but police provided an update to his age on Friday.

An Anderson Police Department news release issued Friday said, “Within a few hours of the shooting, detectives were able to locate persons of interest and narrow their search for all of those allegedly involved.”

On Friday, they arrested Cyrstin Walker, 30, and Isaiah Crawford, 19. Both were in the Madison County jail on Friday afternoon.

Jail records show Walker was preliminarily charged with murder, and Crawford was preliminarily charged with two counts of invasion of privacy, a count of obstruction of justice, and a count of assisting a criminal.

“The case is still actively being investigated, and the Madison County Prosecutors Office has requested a 72-hour extension on the filing of charges. They plan to release the affidavits in the coming days,” the news release issued Friday said.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Detective Brett Webb at 765-648-6731, or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.