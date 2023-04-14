2 dead, 1 critical after shooting on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –Two people are dead and a teenager is in critical condition after a shooting early Friday morning on Indianapolis’ near east side, police say.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3500 block of Brookside Parkway S. Drive shortly after 4 a.m. That is in a residential area just south of Brookside Park.

Officers found three people with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the two other victims were taken to the hospital. One female victim later died, according to police.

IMPD Public Information Office Sgt. Genae tells News 8 a teenage boy was among the injured in the shooting and is in critical condition.

Investigators think someone forced their way inside the residence and that led to shots fired inside and from outside into the home. Police also believe this was not a random act.

Several children were reported at the scene, but all are safe and talking with detectives.

No arrests have been made and police did not share any information a possible suspects.