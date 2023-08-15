2 shot, 1 killed near apartment complex on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person has died after two people were shot at an apartment complex on the south side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 12:30 p.m., officers were sent to the 1400 block of Salisbury Lane on a report of a person shot.

Upon their arrival, they found two people with gunshot wounds. One person was pronounced deceased.

Police did not offer any information on the condition of the second person.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene.