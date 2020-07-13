20 guns confiscated with ‘red flag law’ in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office has confiscated 20 firearms from a man after his wife alerted deputies regarding her husband’s mental state.

The woman reported her husband to deputies on the afternoon of July 10.

BCSO said the man “has a history of medical and mental health issues and he was making statements about harming himself and having others harm him,” according to a release.

The wife told deputies her husband asked him to shoot him and that “he would draw a gun on others who carry so that they might shoot him,” according to BSCO.

When officers arrived, a 30-minute standoff took place before officers said they were able to grab the man through an open window.

He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

A total of 20 guns were taken using Indiana’s “red flag law,” which allows officers to seize guns if they believe someone is dangerous or mentally unstable.

“This was a very difficult situation”, said Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew Myers. “We certainly support our 2nd Amendment and BCSO personnel is not in the business of confiscating legally-owned firearms. However, due to the mental capacity of this subject and the statements he made, BCSO deputies had no other choice.”

Deputies say the subject’s name and address will not be released.