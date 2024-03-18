20-year-old charged with selling fentanyl that caused death

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A 20-year-old Marion man faces a felony of dealing drugs resulting in death in connection to a July case, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The sheriff’s office in a news release issued Monday declined to name the person who died “out of respect for the family.”

An arrest warrant was issued for Thomas Maberry, who was in custody Monday on a $200,000 cash bond.

The sheriff’s office release says investigators believe Maberry sold fentanyl to the person who died.

In another case for Maberry in online court records, he was arrested in July and later released on bond on charged of drug dealing and possession; resisting law enforcement; and reckless driving.