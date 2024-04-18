20-year-old man arrested for fatal shooting near West 46th Street

Red and blue police lights on top of an IMPD patrol vehicle. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested a 20-year-old man on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in a fatal shooting near West 46th Street.

At 8:15 p.m. Monday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of Glenarm Drive on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Bryan Rosa with gunshot wound injuries. Medical services arrived and transported Rosa to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

IMPD detectives responded to the scene to begin the investigation. Detectives determined that the suspect and victim knew one another, and identified Dewayne Randolph, 20, as the suspect. On Wednesday, IMPD’s Violent Crimes Unit, with the assistance of the Greenwood Police Department, took Randolph into custody near the Greenwood Park Mall. IMPD detectives arrested Randolph for the murder.