2018 Noblesville school shooter to remain jailed for psychological assessment

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Hamilton County judge has decided against releasing the 2018 Noblesville school shooter, the city’s mayor said Thursday.

The 13-year-old boy shot and injured classmate Ella Whistler and teacher Jason Seamen on May 28, 2018, at Noblesville West Middle School. He was charged as a juvenile.

Hamilton Circuit Judge Paul Felix in November 2018 sentenced the boy, who has not been publicly identified, to stay incarcerated with the Indiana Department of Corrections until he turned 18. The shooter has turned 18, the mayor said.

According to the mayor, Felix said the 18-year-old would remain in the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center and receive a psychological assessment from the Indiana Department of Child Services. Once the assessment is complete, Felix said he will have another hearing to assess the findings.

In an unusual act, Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen shared the news from the court, which has limited public access to the juvenile court case.

Jensen wrote, “I wanted to share this update with our community so you are aware and informed of the updated legal status of this case. I know the actions of that day still impact countless individuals and families.”

The mayor also said he’s regularly been in touch with the Noblesville Schools superintendent on the juvenile court case.

“The Noblesville Police Department also has been working closely with school district officials and Noblesville Schools communicated plans to their parents and staff last week,” the mayor said. “We continue to partner with fellow law enforcement agencies and Noblesville Schools to proactively monitor this situation to ensure the safety of our community and its residents.”

