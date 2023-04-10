3 arrested, 1 on the run after robbery on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were arrested Thursday after a robbery and police pursuit on the city’s east side, after which officers found a backpack full of guns.

Tishawn Godfrey, 19, 18-year-old Terrell Wilson, and a 17-year-old male were taken in on various charges, including criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement, and possession of a machine gun, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday.

IMPD officers received a report of a possible theft in progress in the 8100 block of Braeburn North Drive just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday. That is in a residential area located east of Franklin Way, just off I-70.

According to police, community members stopped officers and pointed to a gray car. Officers say they saw the vehicle back up and hit another vehicle before driving off.

The gray car drove off the road, entering a grassy area before driving back onto East 21st Street.

Police tried to pull the car over, but the driver refused to stop, leading officers on a pursuit. IMPD says officers ended the pursuit due to concerns for the public’s safety.

After the pursuit, several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired into an apartment on Braeburn North Drive, the same area police saw the gray vehicle.

Within the hour, police saw the suspect’s vehicle in Marion County and began following. IMPD says the car crashed into a tree, and four people got out and ran. While chasing the suspects, officers saw one of the suspects drop a backpack.

Officers requested IMPD K-9 and drone officers to help with the pursuit. The drone located two suspects hiding behind houses just west of the crashed car, police say. K-9 officers apprehended both suspects.

A witness called 911 and reported seeing a possible suspect run behind their home near East 12th Street and North Post Road. The drone was able to find the third suspect as he jumped a fence into a storage unit near East 10th Street and North Post Road. The suspect was taken into custody.

The fourth suspect was not found, according to police.

Officers found one handgun in plain sight when observed from outside the vehicle. The backpack had four handguns inside, one with a machine gun conversion device and one that was a semi-automatic pistol.