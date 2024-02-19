Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

3 people found shot on near west side

Red and blue illuminated police lights atop an IMPD squad car. (WISH Photo)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were stable as they went to hospitals after being shot Sunday night on the near west side of Indianapolis, police say.

Computer-aided dispatch shows medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just after 10:05 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of Roche and Rader streets. That’s southwest of the I-65 interchange for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street and near the Canal Towpath waterway.

No additional details were immediately available from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Texas governor plans to build...
National News /
El gobernador de Texas anuncia...
National News /
US conducts strikes against Houthi...
International News /
Chinese actor reigns on social...
Entertainment /
Youth basketball teams compete in...
Sports /
Indiana nears 100 flu deaths...
Indiana News /
Swastikas, Star of David found...
Local News /
Bluffton man arrested for possession...
Indiana News /