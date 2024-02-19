3 people found shot on near west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were stable as they went to hospitals after being shot Sunday night on the near west side of Indianapolis, police say.

Computer-aided dispatch shows medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just after 10:05 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of Roche and Rader streets. That’s southwest of the I-65 interchange for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street and near the Canal Towpath waterway.

No additional details were immediately available from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.