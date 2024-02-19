3 people found shot on near west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were stable as they went to hospitals after being shot Sunday night on the near west side of Indianapolis, police say.
Computer-aided dispatch shows medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just after 10:05 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of Roche and Rader streets. That’s southwest of the I-65 interchange for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street and near the Canal Towpath waterway.
No additional details were immediately available from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data