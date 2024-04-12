3 people killed in Lawrence shooting

Scene near the incident in the 4400 block of Duxbury Lane. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Three people were killed in a shooting in Lawrence on Friday, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Around 7:17 p.m. Friday, Lawrence officers responded to a report of a person shot near the 4400 block of Duxbury Lane. That is at Jamestowne Apartments near East 45th Street and North Post Road.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found three people with gunshot wound injuries. All three people were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators did not immediately release any additional information on them.

Investigators are searching for two suspects who they believe are armed and dangerous.