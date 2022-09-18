Crime Watch 8

53-year-old man arrested for murder of woman who died at apartments on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An arrest had been made for the murder of a woman who died after a shooting Thursday afternoon on the south side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Thursday night, IMPD homicide detectives arrested Brian Fox, 53, within hours for his alleged role in the murder of Rhonda Fox, 52.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a death investigation just after 4:40 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Teddy Lane. That’s in the Country Club Apartments located southwest of the intersection of East Troy and Madison avenues.

Officers arrived to find a person with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

Investigators were speaking with a person of interest and did not believe there was an immediate threat to the area.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting was asked to contact IMPD Detective Eric Amos at the homicide office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at eric.amos@indy.gov.