Person dies in shooting at apartments on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a shooting Thursday afternoon on the south side of Indianapolis, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a death investigation just after 4:40 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Teddy Lane. That’s in the Country Club Apartments located southwest of the intersection of East Troy and Madison avenues.

Officers arrived to find a person with gunshot wounds.

No additional information was immediately provided on whether the area was safe, what may have lead to the shooting, or if a suspect was at large.