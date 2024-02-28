Anderson police searching for suspect in double shooting

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Anderson police are searching for a suspect who may have been involved in a shooting Friday that injured two people.

Shawn Gardner, 29, was identified as the alleged suspect who shot 18-year-old Kristine Ledbetter and 21-year-old Kevin Brown Jr. in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue, a release said Wednesday.

Both were taken to an area hosptial with injures and has since been released.

Gardner has an active warrant for his arrest in connection with the shooting of Ledbetter and Brown.

Police say Gardner is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gardner should contact Detective Travis Thompsom at 765-648-6723.