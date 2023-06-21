Anti-LGBTQ+ graffiti sprayed on Chesterton Municipal Complex sign

CHESTERTON, Ind. (WISH) — The Chesterton Municipal Complex sign was defaced this week with anti-LGBTQ+ graffiti, according to a Chesterton Police Department police report.

Just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, an officer was sent to the complex on reports of vandalism.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the assistant street commissioner, who noticed the sign as he came into work.

The words “Kill all f—–s” were painted on the westward-facing portion of the sign. The commissioner said he had reviewed video footage, but that the complex only had one front camera.

The camera’s view was partially covered by trees, but was able to capture a man painting the sign at around 4 a.m. that morning.

Police have not made any arrests.

“The people of Chesterton should be livid that a coward decided to vandalize town property with a call to violence and derogatory language,” Sen. Rodney Pol, a democrat representing Chesterton, said in a statement. “I denounce this senseless and shameful act. As a legislator and public servant, my priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of all people in my community, and this inflammatory, ignorant message absolutely cannot go unanswered. LGBTQ+ people are our family, friends, and neighbors and they undoubtedly deserve to live safely and happily in our shared community just as much as anyone else.”